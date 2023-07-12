As I write this, sitting on my deckchair wearing both suntan cream and an anorak, equipped with a thermos flask of tea and a couple of cold beers, I wonder if the only thing harder to predict than the great Scottish weather is what sort of summer the economy is going to have.

Now that holiday season is in full swing, is this one going to be a record-breaker for our vital, if bruised, tourism and hospitality sectors?

Will we welcome record numbers of visitors back to our hotels, B&Bs, spectacular scenery, fabulous pubs and restaurants, buzzing nightlife and top tourist attractions?

Or will inexorable inflation, painful mortgage hikes and a lack of confidence in the economy keep visitors’ cars in the drive and cash in their pockets?

On the upside, I’m sure I’m not the only person who, during the pandemic, resolved that, once we were released, I would get round to seeing all the bits of Scotland and the UK that I’d meant to visit but never got round to. And neither was I alone in rediscovering the joys and convenience of holidaying in the UK.

Our kids had such a great time when we went down to Lytham St Annes in July 2021, they’ve demanded that we go back every year since. And the same will undoubtedly be true in the other direction, with those from elsewhere in the UK heading back up the M6, M74 or A9 to return to the little gems they discovered as Covid eased.

And, of course, a relatively weak pound – while not good news for the Brit abroad – makes Scotland a more affordable destination for overseas visitors from the continent and North America.

That said, we can’t ignore the storm clouds that are gathering. With inflation refusing to be brought under control and interest rates rising, two things are inevitable: businesses will see their costs increase and, hence, margins evaporate; and customers will be feeling the pinch like never before.

If you look at the current mood among accommodation and food providers in Scotland, our latest figures suggest that 43% increased their turnover last year – this compares to a cross-sector average of 45%. This might look encouraging, but over half of those whose turnover increased saw it rise by less than 10%. With headline inflation nudging double figures – and key inputs like food far higher – this obviously means things actually got tighter.

Staying with overheads, 61% of hospitality respondents to our latest survey reported that their rateable value has increased – compared with 51% in the rest of the economy.

The other big issue is staff shortages. As we entered the season, many tourism and hospitality businesses were crying out for appropriately skilled staff.

Across Scotland, just over half of all businesses say they have sufficient staff. In accommodation and food services, though, it’s only a third. As a result, nine in 10 have had to change their business operations – reducing opening hours or the services they can offer.

And they’re not hugely confident that things will improve. Less than a quarter think they can employ enough staff to meet this season’s demands.

So, there’s great potential here, with a refreshed domestic market and overseas visitors returning with Dollars and Euros in hand. And we still have a great product to sell in Scotland – the mountains are no less stunning, the cities no less exciting, the welcome no less warm than they were pre-Covid. It’s just that there are now more obstacles stopping us capitalising on that potential.

Inflation is obviously the toughest nut to crack.

This isn’t the sort of usual inflation bubble caused by an overheating economy, fuelled by a consumer debt boom. Our economy is barely staving off recession and food and energy prices aren’t going up because we as consumers are buying loads more of it.

But, if this isn’t the usual inflationary bubble, should we be using the usual tool of higher interest rates to burst it? If finance becomes more expensive, that will have ripples right across businesses and households. I’m no economist, so it’s not immediately apparent to me how we get inflation down by making lots of stuff more expensive.

That said, I’m not for a moment suggesting that there’s a simple, guaranteed answer to inflation. But there’s a chance to take a more rounded approach.

On energy prices, for example, more utility firms should let small business customers, locked into high fixed-price deals, take advantage of lower wholesale prices in return for extending their contracts. Raising the VAT threshold from £85,000 to £100,000 would keep more small firms out of the system, helping them keep their prices down. In Scotland, we could also target specific business rates reliefs to tourism and hospitality businesses, given their disproportionate exposure to inflationary pressures.

On staff shortages, unemployment might be low, but economic inactivity is not. We can therefore take action to deliver better public transport and more realistic childcare options, thus removing some of the barriers that keep many out of employment. In more remote areas, where there is not the same potential local labour pool, the UK Government should introduce a pilot visa scheme to deliver a community-based employer-based migration route. Affordable accommodation for staff also needs to be addressed.

And then there’s the vexed issue of regulation. If delivered, the key recommendations of the New Deal for Business Group around how Scottish regulations are designed – indeed, ensuring that small business needs are specifically taken into account – will ease the burden on the sector and should guarantee we won’t see things like DRS or the proposed alcohol promotion ban again.

But there still remain issues like the Tourist Tax or “Visitor Levy”. It’s not popular among the sector – our figures suggest only 6% of accommodation and food businesses support it – and there are genuine questions to explore about how it might work in practice and on what any revenues raised will be spent.

So the outlook is unsettled. This season could be glorious sunshine, a total washout, or something in between. But, unlike the actual weather, there is real action we can take to move the economic barometer from stormy to fair.

Colin Borland is director of devolved nations for the Federation of Small Businesses