With so little time before the festival starts and so much going on, we have rounded up and answered some of the most commonly asked Fringe questions.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

How did the Edinburgh Fringe Festival start?





The Fringe Festival first started when eight theatre companies turned up uninvited to the first-ever Edinburgh International Festival in 1947.

These companies used smaller venues to run their productions with each wanting to take advantage of the theatre crowds to promote their own shows.

This gradually evolved into the Fringe Festival with it growing dramatically in reputation and size by the 1960s and 1970s.

When is the Edinburgh Fringe 2023?





The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 arrives in the Scottish capital on Friday, August 4 and will last throughout the month until Monday, August 28.

The festival will see hundreds of events ranging from street performances to comedy shows in clubs take place around the city.

What are the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 venues?





Hundreds of venues across the city will be hosting acts for the Fringe such as the Assembly Rooms on George Street, Bannermans on Cowgate and the Laughing Horse @ Home Bar on Home Street.

The full list of venues and their addresses can be found on the Venues page on the official Fringe website.

What shows are on at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023?





Whether you want to see a bit of comedy or are partial to a bit of magic, there is something for everyone.

Among the shows planned to take place in August include 1 Hour Of Insane Magic hosted by Cameron Gibson, Elliot Bibby and Luke Osey.

If you're interested in hearing your favourite Disney tunes, why not check out 100 Years Of Disney with the award-winning vocal ensemble Octavoce?

For the adults attending the festival, 101 Naughty Jokes in 30 Minutes might be a great show to go to with comedy-a-plenty (though this may not be for the faint of heart).

To find the show for you, check out the Edinburgh Fringe Festival website.

How to get tickets to Fringe 2023

Those wanting to get tickets can do so by visiting the website and selecting the show they want to see with bookings also being doable via telephone using +44 (0)131 226 0000.

Alternatively, you can make a booking in person by visiting the in-person booking service on 180 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QS.