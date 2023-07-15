Creeping towards my 30s, I’ve now reached the stage in life where half of my social circle has started to settle down, choosing to forgo nights out for walks in the park or a quiet Sunday afternoon at the pub.
While, hopefully, there’s some time to go yet before highchairs and colouring books are factored into social plans, there’s one question that has already become a near-constant caveat when planning a pint.
“Can we bring the dog?”
For anyone who has experienced the same, and subsequently found themselves frantically googling a nearby spot that allows four-legged friends, here’s our pick of ten of the best dog-friendly bars in Glasgow:
Phillies of Shawlands
1179 Pollokshaws Road
There's plenty of space in this Southside bar making it the perfect place for your dog to stretch out while you catch up.
Small plates like spicy shishito peppers shouldn't be missed while the Curious Liquids bottle shop also operates from the same building with a fantastic selection of wines, beers and spirits for sale.
Inn Deep
445 Great Western Road
Inn Deep's location in the heart of the West End makes for a great stop on a summer's day walk by the River Kelvin.
Free dog biscuits too.
The Gate
251 Gallowgate
This award-winning pub in the shadow of the city's Barrowland Ballroom prides itself on showcasing the best of Scotland with over 160 whiskies on offer alongside craft beers, cocktails and wines.
Don't skip a cheese toastie with a side of homemade pickles.
Buck’s Bar
111 West Regent Street
Burgers bigger than your head, midweek cocktails deals and a great place for dog spotting.
What's not to love?
The Ben Nevis
1147 Argyle Street
A cosy West End bar with a cracking whisky selection and regular traditional folk music sessions.
Lunar
72 Nithsdale Road
Opened just last year by the team behind the Grunting Growler beer shop, Lunar has already scored a coveted spot on the list of the UK's top 50 cocktail bars.
It's one of only two bars in Glasgow to achieve the accolade alongside the Absent Ear in Merchant City.
St Luke’s & The Winged Ox
17 Bain Street
This East End music venue and bar is so dog friendly that they even offer their own branded collars, leashes or bandanas and regularly photogenic 'Dugs of the Day' on their social media.
The Drake
1 Lynedoch Street
A no-frills pub not far from Glasgow city centre which is famed for its Sunday roasts.
The giant Yorkshire puddings alone are worth the trip with a warm welcome guaranteed for your pet.
Tabac
10 Mitchell Lane
Bang-slap in the middle of Glasgow city centre, the relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff make Tabac feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Buchanan Street.
The Duke’s Umbrella
363 Argyle Street
A modern gastropub serving comfort food classics with a twist from sausage and mash to skillet roasted chicken supreme.
On the cocktail list look out for an Oor Paloma made with Olmeca tequila, pink grapefruit liqueur lime, juice and honey syrup.
