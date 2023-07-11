A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday ahead of a joint fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Katie Allan, 21, died by suicide in June 2018 while she was serving a 16-month sentence for a driving offence.

Linda Allan took to social media ahead of the hearing and posted an image of her daughter.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "As we attend court today we take you with us in our hearts and by our sides, as we do all young people who have died [in Scottish Prison]."

William Lindsay, 16, took his own life 48 hours after being sent to Polmont on remand - just four months after the death of Ms Allan.

The families of both youngsters have long requested an inquiry and repeatedly expressed their frustration at the delay.

The Crown Office finally lodged papers to begin a joint FAI in May, with an evidential hearing expected to begin in January next year following Tuesday's preliminary hearing.

Another preliminary hearing is due to take place on September 15.

Aamer Anwar, the solicitor acting on behalf of the two families, raised concerns with the Sheriff that the Allan family had not been granted funding for representation.

A statement added: "Report after report stated that families should receive automatic funding for representation at FAIs.

"Sadly, in Scotland 84% of families have no representation at FAIs which deal with the deaths of their loved ones, whilst an army of lawyers is paid to represent Prison Officers, Ministers, Health Trusts, Police Officers and the Prison Officers Association."

This inquiry will explore the circumstances of both deaths, with particular focus on the Scottish Prison Service ‘Talk To Me’ strategy in relation to the prevention of suicide in prison.

The solicitor added that the families believe Crown Immunity, which protects this ministers in charge of Scottish Prisons, should be removed.

He added: "It is time that the First Minister Humza Yousaf moved to remove Crown Immunity- it is archaic that in a civilised society, the Scottish Prison Service is not accountable when someone dies on their watch."