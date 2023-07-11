From comedy to acting, some of the stars we take for granted may never have made it big if not for the festival.

The Fringe takes place every August and first started all the way back in 1947 when a number of theatre companies showed up to the Edinburgh International Festival uninvited.

See the big names who got their big break at the Edinburgh Fringe

Billy Connolly received praise at the Fringe for his show about workers taking over a welly factory (PA) (Image: PA)

Here are some of the big comedy and acting stars who became household names after performing at the Fringe.

Rowan Atkinson

Whether you love a bit of Blackadder or enjoy the character of Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson has certainly had an impact on UK telly.

Before taking to the small screen, Rowan was a stage actor with the Oxford Theatre Group in 1973 when he was cast in a straight role before returning with The Dundee University Theatre Group.

Of his memories of the festival, he said: “I remember the Fringe reception, with people wandering around in white masks holding spoons in front of them trying to attract the media’s attention, and I thought, I hope I never have to do that.”

Robin Williams

The Mrs Doubtfire and Night At The Museum star came to the Fringe in 1971 with a student theatre company when he starred in wild west reimagining The Taming Of The Shrew.

Robin played Traino and received glowing reviews with the cast being asked to give a performance to Princess Margaret.

Billy Connolly

Originally from Glasgow, Billy Connolly or the Big Yin took the Fringe by storm when he co-wrote and starred in The Great Northern Welly Boot Show in 1972.

The play was a parody of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders and involved workers trying to take over a welly boot factory.

Bill Paterson told The Telegraph how Billy had to step in and save the day when lighting issues stopped the show.

John Cleese attended the Fringe with another group before co-founding Monty Python (PA) (Image: PA)

Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan who plays iconic character Alan Partridge also started his career at the Festival Fringe when he gave his comedy alter ego a spin.

He debuted at the Fringe in 1990 but was upstaged by Frank Skinner before returning in 1992 to introduce his famous character.

Miranda Hart

Marinda Hart also found success at the Fringe but not after trying again and again... and again.

Her first performance was in 1994 in a show dubbed "terrible" by the comedy star. She then returned in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and again in 2005.

Sacha Baron-Cohen

Well-known for his Ali G and Borat characters, Sacha Baron-Cohen first headed to the festival as the Kazakstani reporter in the year 2000 to find the world's best comedians.

John Cleese

Prior to co-founding the comedy group Monty Python, John Cleese joined the Cambridge University Footlights Dramatic Club and starred in the Footlights Fringe Revue A Clump of Plinths in 1963.