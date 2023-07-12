The positive news from a Scottish point of view is that the country's unemployment rate is among the lowest in the UK, but some of the reasons for this are concerning.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Scotland’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in the three months to May, matching that of south-west England and only bettered by Northern Ireland at 2.5%. That being said, the number of Scots unemployed rose marginaly by 0.2 percentage points to 89,000 people.
Furthermore, Scotland has a serious labour issue with the number of people who are economically inactive - those not in work, and not seeking work.
There are now more than 1.7 million people in this category, a peak since records began which shows no sign of abating. The number of economically inactive people rose by 1% on the previous three months and 2.3% year-on-year.
This trend is worrying and goes against the movement seen across the UK, where economic inactivity has been on the decrease. The primary drivers of inactivity remain individuals with long-term sickness, who make up a third of the total, closely followed by students who dip in and out of the labour supply around their studies.
Notably, of the inactivity "pot" of people, only 20% want a job.
On a more positive note, the labour market continues to show resilience against the pressures of high inflation and rising interest rates. How sustainable this might be is a critical of question.
Hiring demand across Scotland in June was encouraging, with vacancies advertised online up 4.8% on the previous month and 9% higher than the year before. The primary sectors driving this were health and social care, engineering and manufacturing, management roles, and education. The latter three showed sharp growth year-on-year.
Price pressures across the country have begun to decrease but remain significantly high in some regions. The labour market remains tight, continuing to put upward pressure on starting salaries despite slowing growth rates.
According to data from the Business Insights and Conditions Survey (BICS), approximately 36.8% of businesses experienced a labour shortage in May. Sectors such as construction, accommodation and food services were most affected.
The Institute of Directors' chief economist, Kitty Ussher, noted that employers are feeling the pressure to increase wages as they vie for skilled workers. This is happening despite a drop in job vacancies from 1.3 million to one million over the past 12 months. Many businesses cited a low number of applications and a lack of qualified applicants as reasons for their recruitment difficulties.
Despite a fall in economic activity in the second half of 2022, Scotland has shown resilience with recent data indicating more robust output than initially forecast. However, ongoing labour market tightness and stronger growth in the services sector are contributing to persistent inflationary pressures.
Gavin Mochan is managing director of s1jobs.
