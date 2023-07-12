The comments from Muriel Gray in the broadcaster’s annual report came as new internal polling showed rising dissatisfaction with the network among Scots.

The data, shared in the report, revealed that while the network still has an unparalleled reach, with 87% of adults across Scotland either watching TV, listening to the radio or engaging online, 17% think the BBC is ineffective at informing, educating and entertaining audiences, up from 10% last year.

When asked if they thought the BBC was effective at delivering these three values - set out by Lord Reith when he founded the BBC in 1922 - 64% of adults said they did, down from 66% last year.

Viewers in Scotland spent an average of seven hours and 23 minutes watching BBC TV in 2022/23, down from eight hours and 15 minutes the previous year.

Meanwhile, the percentage of adults listening to Radio Scotland has fallen from 58% to 52%.

The polling also shows that just half of all Scots thought the BBC was “effective at reflecting people like them,” down from 55% last year,

Asked if they thought the BBC was “effective at providing content/services that set a high standard for quality,” 60% said yes, down from 66% last year.

In the report, Ms Gray, who sits on the BBC’s board as a non-executive director, and chairs the Scotland Committee, said she and colleagues had toured the country over the last year to speak to viewers.

“When hearing from a group of audience members from across Scotland, it highlighted our duty to ensure, whilst embracing an exciting digital future for the BBC that connects us to the world, we remain mindful that Nations have cultural specificities that enrich the whole of the UK when shared,” she wrote.

Ms Gray — who has been tipped as a potential replacement for BBC Chair, Richard Sharp — added: “The diversity of culture and opinion across the country is in good health and BBC Scotland is well placed to help celebrate it.

“There will doubtless continue to be challenges on all fronts; technical, financial, political and cultural, but I am confident that we have excellent teams in place delivering the high value that audiences rightly expect.”

ALBA Parliamentary Leader Neale Hanvey said the BBC did not face "challenges" but a "crisis".

“BBC Scotland is in crisis with its viewers who across a range of metrics are increasingly sceptical of its ability to educate, inform or represent their interests.

“It is significant that, even on a range of softball questions in their own pet surveys, the negative perception of BBC Scotland is rising.

“The reality is that despite having some fine individual journalists the institution is simply no longer trusted by a large section of the population.

“These are not just ‘challenges’ as referred to by the chair of the Scotland Committee.

“They represent a full blown crisis of confidence in the ability of the BBC to perform its proper role as a public service broadcaster for Scotland.

“In truth, they lost that trust during their coverage of the referendum in 2014 when acted as a British state broadcaster and the management since have never recognised the extent of the problem and thus have never been able to deal with the consequences.

“This has led to the viewer reaction released today with now only half the population believing that their interests are reflected by their own broadcaster. These are pitiful figures for an organisation such as the BBC.”