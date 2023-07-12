Hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, with Royal Bank of Scotland as main sponsor and The Herald as media partner, the event celebrates the success stories and major achievements of the city’s business community.

The awards are now in their 25th year and a deadline of Friday, July 21 has been set for entry submissions.

The shortlist will follow on Friday, August 11 ahead of the event itself, which takes place on October 5 at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Richard Muir, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce deputy chief executive, said: “Glasgow’s business sector is the beating heart of the Scottish economy, so it’s important we take time to recognise and reward its achievements.

“It’s always a fantastic night and over its 25 years we have heard incredible stories of exceptional performance in the face of adversity, innovation and adaptation, and resilience and growth despite an increasingly challenging operating environment."

The awards are now in their 25th year (Image: GBA)

He also said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate these stories and I’m pleased to say that this year we’ll be introducing a new category for business lifetime achievement, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the GBAs.

“This will be presented to a single business which has left its mark on Glasgow by its actions, deeds, and great accomplishments.

"The recipient of this award will be announced at the Glasgow Business Awards dinner and ceremony.

“However, entries remain open for all other categories, and this is a fantastic opportunity for businesses across Glasgow to promote their achievements and celebrate success.

"I’d encourage any organisation wishing to throw their hat in the ring to do so before Friday, July 21.”

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce champions businesses across all sectors and sizes in the city and the region and it serves to support its members through its platform as the voice of business in the city.

Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging was the big winner at last year’s Glasgow Business Awards, lifting three prizes on an evening that celebrated the achievements of city-based companies in challenging times.

The packaging manufacturer, based in Dawsholm Park towards the west of the city, was named most outstanding business at a glittering event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central hotel. It capped a memorable evening last year for Cullen, which also won the awards for best performing large business, and innovation in business.

Cullen, which began life as a cardboard box manufacturer in Tradeston in 1921, supplies companies across a range of sectors with high-quality, sustainable packaging. With annual turnover of £15 million, the company had at that stage manufactured more one billion eco-friendly products since 2019.

The three titles picked up by Cullen were among 17 awards presented on the night. These included the award for excellence in communications, sponsored by The Herald. This award was presented by Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald, to AC Whyte & Co.

Last year’s ceremony, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland with The Herald as media sponsor, highlighted the resilience and determination of Glasgow businesses in the face of challenging circumstances. Those qualities were underlined by the presentation of the first Glasgow Business Award for Business Resilience, which went to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.