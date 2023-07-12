Centrica has struck a multi-billion dollar deal to import gas from the USA, which underlines the expected strength of demand in the UK.
The Scottish Gas owner said it has signed an important long-term agreement with Delfin Midstream for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas worth $8bn (£6.2bn).
It reckons the cargoes concerned could provide enough energy to heat 5% of UK homes for 15 years.
The company said the transaction was the latest in a series of moves it had made to build further resilience in the UK’s energy security.
Centrica noted it recently concluded a three-year supply agreement with Equinor that it claimed would heat 4.5m UK homes through to 2024. It reopened the Rough gas storage facility in October.
Chief executive Chris O’Shea said the deal with Delfin Midstream was good news for Centrica’s customers and the UK.
“The last year has demonstrated the critical importance of investing in the UK’s energy security,” said Mr O’Shea. “Addressing the immediate impact of the energy crisis on our customers has been one of our biggest priorities, but I’m acutely aware that we also need to look ahead to manage future risks and secure our supplies.”
He added: "Natural Gas is an essential transition fuel in the move to net zero and securing international agreements such as this are vital to the UK’s energy security.”
Mr O’Shea said Centrica would invest several billion pounds in additional projects, creating thousands of new UK jobs, with the right regulatory framework.
The Government imposed a windfall tax on energy firms in November. A range of firms including Centrica posted bumper profits after gas prices surged amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Demand for US gas has increased since curbs were placed on sales of Russian output.
Centrica has a stake in North Sea gas producer Spirit Energy.
The company said the agreement with Delfin will see it take delivery of around 14 LNG cargoes per year on a Free on Board basis. This means Centrica can choose whether to deliver the cargoes to another country.
Delfin Midstream said the deal would help secure the viability of the deepwater LNG export facility which it plans to develop offshore Louisiana. The facility is expected to become operational in 2027.
