Road Policing officers are appealing for witnesses to the one-vehicle collision on the A6088 near Bonchester Bridge.

The incident involving a red Suzuki Swift took place around 8.50am on Tuesday and saw one man seriously injured.

An air ambulance took him to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area this morning and believes they saw the Suzuki Swift involved, or motorists who may have possible dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0679 of July 11."