More than 40 firefighters were deployed to battle a fire at a former cinema in Glasgow.
The blaze broke out in the derelict building, which is the former White Elephant Cinema, on Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city at around 6.39pm on Tuesday.
The building has ain empty for years and was also usd as a nightclub.
Old Rosco nightclub still burning #shawlands pic.twitter.com/13UMR2FMWA— Mac Monkey (@KatMonkey10) July 11, 2023
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were nine fire engines on site and road diversions are in place around the area.
Local businesses were evacuated.
No injuries have been reported and crews remained on the scene to ensure the flames were extinguished.
