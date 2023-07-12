The blaze broke out in the derelict building, which is the former White Elephant Cinema, on Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city at around 6.39pm on Tuesday.

The building has ain empty for years and was also usd as a nightclub.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were nine fire engines on site and road diversions are in place around the area.

Local businesses were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and crews remained on the scene to ensure the flames were extinguished.