What's happened?
In case you've somehow missed it, First Glasgow announced on Monday that it is putting a stop to all night buses in the city from July 31.
The company said some routes have as little as 14 passengers per hour, making the services no longer sustainable or financially viable.
Night buses had stopped during the pandemic but they were introduced - to much fanfare - a year ago.
Passenger numbers haven't picked up in the past 12 months and so... it's the end of the line.
Which routes are affected?
This is a comprehensive list of each bus and its main stops.
Service N2 (East): Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Renfield St) – Parkhead – Shettleston – Baillieston – Easterhouse.
Service N2 (West): Central Station (Hope St) – Partick – Dumbarton Road – Clydebank – Faifley
Service N6 (South): Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – Victoria Road – Clarkston – East Kilbride – Calderwood
Service N6 (West): Central Station (Hope St) – Great Western Road – Anniesland – Clydebank - Mountblow
Service N9: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – Paisley Road West – Paisley Cross
Service N18: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – Rutherglen – East Kilbride – Greenhills
Service N38: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Jamaica St) – Shawlands – Giffnock – Newton Mearns - Crookfur
Service N57: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Jamaica St) – Shawlands – Darnley – Pollok (Peat Road)
Service N60: Central Station (Hope St) – Maryhill Road – Science Park – Canniesburn Toll – Drumchapel
Service N240: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Renfield St) – Parkhead – Tollcross – Viewpark – Bellshill – Motherwell – Wishaw – Coltness - Cleland
Service N267: Sauchiehall Street – Central Station (Union St) – New Gorbals – Rutherglen – Cambuslang – Hamilton - Hillhouse
Is there a chance of a change of heart?
Since the announcement on Monday there has been a huge outcry about the decision - but it may not be enough to change the private operator's mind.
When public transport is in the hands of private bodies then the bottom line is profit and if customers aren't riding the night service, there will be no night service.
Politicians, women's groups, charities, unions, night time economy workers and punters have all expressed fury about the decision.
There have been fresh calls to renationalise the bus service too.
For now, it's a case of waiting to see what comes next.
