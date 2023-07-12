The iQ Student Accommodation complex, located at 225 Bath Street, will replace a vacant 1970s office block which has now been demolished.

Delivered by contractor GRAHAM and designed by Glasgow-based architects Cooper Cromar, the complex will create 551 bedrooms across 12 storeys.

Set for completion in 2025, students "will benefit from luxury communal amenities including a gym, a gaming arcade, dining spaces and social areas set across 16,390 square feet".

The new complex sits adjacent to an existing iQ Student Accommodation block – Elgin Place – which includes 323 beds, also delivered by GRAHAM.

Partners broke ground on July 6 (Image: iQ Student Accommodation)

It is claimed the new design will complement the wider streetscape with a glazed frontage and iQ Student Accommodation will offer a variety of tenures, allowing students to choose the block they live in.

Piling operations have now commenced and will be followed by two months of groundworks. Two tower cranes will be erected on site in September, with the core construction anticipated to take two months and the concrete frame to follow.

The wider project team also includes planning consultant, Ryden, engineering consultant, Woolgar Hunter, Atelier Ten, which will manage the mechanical and electrical engineering, and project manager, Faithful & Gould, and multidisciplinary design consultancy, Hydrock.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director at GRAHAM Building North, said: “We are excited to continue our excellent relationship with the iQ Student Accommodation team through the delivery of further much-needed student residences within Glasgow city centre.

“This is a particularly important project with demand continuing to outstrip supply.

“Now that GRAHAM is on-site, our team look forward to bringing the development out of the ground and creating high-quality accommodation and amenities for students in Glasgow. We are keen to support wider regeneration efforts in the city, helping to retain its reputation as an attractive destination for both local and international students.”

