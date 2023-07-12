The former first minister has named the programme ‘Scotland Speaks – with Alex Salmond’, with the first episode available online from tomorrow.

Read more: Will Alex Salmond's pact benefit indy parties – or Alex Salmond?

The Alba party leader will host the show and like his controversial Russia Today programme, it will be produced by co-presenter Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

The programme will be broadcast on social media platforms from Slàinte Media’s new studios in Glasgow.

🗓️ Thursday 13th of July at 9pm



🔗 Socials & Subscriptions ➡️ https://t.co/0rDnAR8xcQ#ScotlandSpeaks with @AlexSalmond 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wKnZJpjAzG — Scotland Speaks with Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmondShow) July 11, 2023

Mr Salmond buckled to pressure following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and pulled his show from Russia Today, which spread’s propaganda on behalf of Putin.

Russia Today was finally taken off air by Ofcom, but during Mr Salmond’s show running on the channel, the ex-SNP leader was frequently criticised for appearing on RT, along with several MPs from the SNP and other parties.

Mr Salmond said: “At an important time in Scotland’s story, both the Scottish and Westminster parliaments seem pre-occupied with navel-gazing and side issues.

“Scotland Speaks will address the themes which will chart the future.

Read more: Salmond says Sturgeon suspended SNP members at 'the drop of a hat'

“In particular, we need to lift the debate in Scotland onto the big challenges and opportunities facing the nation.”

He added: “This is an exciting new venture and I am looking forward to it enormously. I want to hear from people with something to say about the future of Scotland.

“We intend to point the way forward on the debates that really matter, and to let Scotland Speak.”

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh said: “There is no shortage of issues just now and certainly no shortage of voices willing to make a positive contribution.

“Scotland Speaks will bring them together every Thursday at 9pm across all social media platforms.”