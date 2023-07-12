The First Minister and former First Minister have put their names to an intervention by SNP MSPs in the decision by private firm First Glasgow to end night services from July 31.

MSPs representing the areas and constituents who will be affected by the news have written directly to Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus, to say the decision is an "appalling blow" to the city.

First Glasgow said only 14 passengers per hour were using some of the under threat routes, meaning the services are not financial viable.

In a move criticised by unions, charities, politicians and the night time economy sector, the transport company said it had been absorbing a financial loss over the past 12 months but could not go on.

The letter from SNP MSPs reads: "It is not an overstatement to say the weekend late-night bus service is a lifeline to so many within Glasgow and the surrounding areas, and the removal of this service will have a detrimental impact on many of our constituents and Glasgow’s industries.

"Bus services (like yours) offer safe, low cost and low-carbon ways for people to travel - even more vital in the midst of a cost of living crisis, a climate emergency, and when concerns over the safety of people (in particular women) travelling in the evenings is being examined.

"Ultimately, cancelling the night bus service will come as a devastating blow to many of the constituents and businesses we represent.

"We urge you to reconsider your decision to cancel the weekend night-bus service."

The group points to the fact Glasgow's late night staff "deserve the same opportunities and transport options" as day shift colleagues, adding that these workers will have to pay for taxis or walk home in the middle of the night.

They say it will further affect tourists, the hospitality sector and: "Women and minority groups who rely on the service to provide a form of safe, accessible transport – and for who this will only further increase the inaccessibility of our city at night.

"We could go on but we believe the public response to the announcement speaks for itself."

The letter is signed by 16 MSPs including Clare Haughey, Humza Yousaf, Nicola Sturgeon, Kaukab Stewart, Bill Kidd, Christina McKelvie, Neil Gray, James Dornan, Bob Doris, Ivan McKee, Collette Stevenson, Rona Mackay, Stephanie Callaghan, Clare Adamson, George Adam and Fulton MacGregor.

Calls have been also made in recent days to renationalise the bus service and take it out of private hands.

Powers exist in the 2019 Transport Act to bring in a bus franchise across Greater Glasgow but these powers have not been enacted.