Described as a "never-to-be-repeated masterpiece", the expression is encased in hand-blown glass designed by bespoke Scottish producer Glasstorm to mirror the sea that surrounds the distilery on the coast of Caithness. The bottle is surrounded by silverware fashioned by local artist Lucy Woodley and presented on a bed of Caithness slate.

Owned by Inver House Distillers, the distillery has been in production in Wick since 1826 with water sourced from Loch Hempriggs. Known as "The Maritime Malt", Old Pulteney is matured on site in American and Spanish oak casks.

Bow Wave was matured for more than four decades within American oak casks before finishing with a further five years inside a single first-fill Spanish oak butt. Whisky writer Dave Broom describes it as "refined, clearly mature, yet still fresh" with hints of dried pineapple, scented sandalwood and myrrh.

Malcolm Waring, Distillery Manager at Old Pulteney, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce Old Pulteney Bow Wave, created specially for the One of One auction later this year," distillery manager Malcolm Waring said.

“After maturing for more than four decades, this one-of-a-kind single malt, as the oldest in our history, is testament to the enduring spirit, patience and pride of Old Pulteney’s award-winning distillery.”

The One of One auction will take place at Hopetoun House on the outskirts of Edinburgh on October 5, with proceeds donated to The Distillers’ Charity. Established in 1955, The Distillers' Charity supports projects to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people by helping them to develop confidence, resilience and skills through vocational training and other programmes to prepare them for life and work.