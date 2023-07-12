Rugby fans are in uproar after former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was appointed Non-Executive Directors appointments to the Scottish Rugby Ltd. board.
Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for the former politician to be removed, citing her lack experience, questionable commitment, and impact on public perception.
A statement says: “We, the concerned supporters and enthusiasts of Scottish rugby, call upon the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) to take immediate action and remove Ruth Davidson from her position as Non-Executive Director. This petition aims to shed light on the reasons why her continued presence in this role is detrimental to the values and integrity of our beloved sport.”
Ms Davidson, who describes herself as a “lifelong Scotland fan” says she is delighted to be joining the board, saying she wants “to help grow the game in Scotland” in any way she can.
Ms Davidson’s appointment, alongside that of businessman Mike Soutar, comes after John McGuigan was appointed as Chair in May and Alexandra Whelan as a Non-Executive Director in June.
“I am delighted Ruth and Mike have agreed to join the SRL Board,” said McGuigan. “They bring significant experience gained over many years in areas that will be critical as we continue to evolve the game in Scotland.”
