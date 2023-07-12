Union bosses argue that the Scottish Government will be giving “carte blanche” to further education institutions to cut staff at will if they don’t curtail redundancy plans in the works at Scottish major colleges.
Staff at colleges across the country have been embroiled in disputes with their respective employers for months over proposed redundancies, pay cuts and other grievances.
Members of the EIS-Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-FELA) at City of Glasgow College have taken to the picket lines on multiple occasions to object to proposed redundancies.
And a recent anti-bullying dispute launched by EIS-FELA alleges that NESCol has been unfairly targeting union members with pay cuts to undermine industrial action.
In a letter to Graeme Dey MSP, minister for higher and further education, the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) called for the government to step in urgently to resolve the ongoing disputes.
Read More: Edinburgh Uni tells international students to 'return home' contrary to guidance
But if the planned cuts to college staff and pay go unchecked, STUC general secretary Rozanne Foyer said that it could lead to an avalanche of cost-cutting measures across the sector.
“Simply put, if Edinburgh College, NESCol and the City of Glasgow College senior management succeed in their anti-union cuts plans, the Scottish Government are, by proxy, giving carte blanche to all Further Education institutions to cut at will.
“This is a litmus test of the Scottish Government’s resolve.”
‘Litmus test” of Government resolve
Scotland has committed to becoming a Fair Work Nation by 2025, characterized in part by equal access to job security and employment opportunities.
Ms Foyer said that these goals are in jeopardy if publicly-funded employers are allowed to cut hundreds of jobs.
“We cannot be a Fair Work Nation if college workers are forced to take strike action to get a decent cost-of-living pay rise, as they have done every year for nearly a decade.
“We cannot be a Fair Work Nation if we allow our colleges to target union reps and test the water on compulsory redundancies of lecturers.
“We cannot sit by and watch our college sector staff suffer death by a thousand cuts.
“If the Scottish Government are as committed to making Scotland a Fair Work nation as they claim, they must intervene urgently in this dispute and broker a resolution.”
Since 2007, the Scottish Government has maintained a commitment to “No Compulsory Redundancy (NCR)” in its public sector pay strategy.
There have been questions over how this policy factors into plans by public college to cut staff.
Read More: Workers at 10 Scottish universities balloted for strike action
The Scottish Government has kept the disputes at arm’s length, pointing out that colleges are not directly beholden to the Government’s public sector pay policy.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is absolutely clear that Fair Work must be the guiding principle for all decisions and that employers and Trade Unions should work together to reach decisions that ensure workers are treated fairly.
“The Minister for Higher and Further Education, has already written to college principals to remind them of this.
“Although incorporated colleges are not directly bound by the Public Sector Pay Policy, we expect that all publicly funded institutions should have regard for it and we expect management and unions to make every effort to work constructively together to protect jobs.
“The Scottish Government continues to encourage trade unions and employers to negotiate and bring an end to disputes and industrial action.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here