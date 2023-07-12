McGill's has announced it will "examine options" to replace the cancelled night bus services in Glasgow.
It was announced this week that First Glasgow is stopping its service from July 31.
It said the decision has been made following a 12-month period of monitoring passenger numbers, which revealed that services were regularly operating with as few as 14 passengers per hour, a third of what would be needed to make the service viable.
The move has been criticised in many quarters, with First Minister Humza Yousaf and his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon putting their names to a letter calling the decision a "devastating blow".
Rival McGill's has now announced that it will explore options to replace the service, but warned any routes would have to be financially viable.
Read More: Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon: 'Glasgow night bus axe is appalling blow to city'
Ralph Roberts, CEO at McGill’s Group, said: “McGill’s Group is going to examine options for providing a night bus service to Glasgow and see if we can establish a long-term plan that would be viable.
“We are only at an initial stage of looking at what may be achievable. The First Glasgow services that are being terminated are extensive and we cannot say at this stage that a like-for-like replacement will be feasible.
“That said, we know there is a level of demand for night-time bus services and if Glasgow is to thrive as a city, it needs companies such as McGill’s together with city leaders to see what we can achieve.”
McGill’s co-owner Sandy Easdale said: “We have invested in a state-of-the-art fleet for McGill’s Group to serve Glasgow and James and I have also invested personally in the city.
"We want Glasgow to be successful and it needs to be successful. If people stop coming into the city at night to support the entertainment and leisure industry, they might just stop coming during the day as well. That would be a disaster for the local economy.”
James Easdale, McGill’s co-owner, added: “Bus provision in Glasgow is operated through a commercial marketplace and when there is movement, such as has happened this week, the opportunity can be attractive to another organisation such as McGill’s Group. Trains and subway in Glasgow are both under public control and are simply not serving the needs of the night-time economy either. There is an opportunity for buses to fill that huge gap and that’s why we’re keen to see what is possible.”
