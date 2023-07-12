The Burrell Collection has received a £120,000 prize after taking first place in the prestigious Art Fund Museum of the Year – considered to be the ‘world’s largest museum prize’.

And the win, for which the Glasgow venue topped stiff competition such as the 142-year-old Natural History Museum in London, comes as the award marks ten years of celebrating cultural venues across the UK.

Duncan Dornan, head of museums and collections for Glasgow Life, was presented the prize by artist Sir Grayson Perry at a ceremony at the British Museum in London on Wednesday evening.

The Art Fund director, Jenny Waldman, praised the “sensitive renovation” and its “innovative digital displays”.

Situated in the heart of Pollok Country Park, its £68 million refurbishment saw the venue closed to the public for six years until its doors were finally reopened in March of last year.

Ms Waldman said: “The Burrell Collection is extraordinary – a world-class collection displayed in an inspirational building, in harmony with the surrounding landscape of Pollok Country Park.

“Reopened in 2022, the sensitive renovation and collection redisplay invite exploration and delight, with innovative digital displays offering new ways of understanding the art and objects in the museum’s light, welcoming spaces.”

The Burrell Collection, which is managed by Glasgow Life, is home to the 9,000 object collection of Sir William and Constance Burrell.

While the public was welcomed back to the venue in March 2022, it was not until October that it was officially reopened by King Charles as part of his first official engagement in Glasgow since acceding the throne.

One of the judges, historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, described the attraction as “a treasure trove of objects to discover”.

Following the revamp, its gallery space was increased by more than a third – creating room for unique items which had not been seen for decades.

More than 90 digital displays now also offer interactive and immersive experiences throughout the venue.

The redisplay was co-curated with a wide range of community groups in an effort in an effort to showcase diverse perspectives.

Ms Beard said: “The Burrell Collection is a treasure trove of objects to discover, with everything from one of the UK’s most important collections of Chinese art to medieval tapestries and stained glass, and works of art by Rembrandt, Degas and more.

“They have realised, with real rigour and imagination, the true depth of what it means for a museum to be accessible. I would encourage everyone to go and experience it.”

In the year following its reopening, the attraction welcomed more than 500,000 people. Over the first six months of its return, it contributed a £20m to Glasgow’s economy.

Ms Waldman, who was also the chair of the judges for the Art Fund Museum of the Year, added: “All this was achieved with a strong shared purpose and with the involvement of local community groups in Glasgow.

“Huge congratulations to the talented team at the Burrell Collection for winning Art Fund Museum of the Year 2023 and to those who invest in supporting its important work.

“Thanks to them this museum is truly for everyone to enjoy.”

However, the Glasgow museum will not be the only Scottish attraction to receive a cash prize from the Art Fund.

Each of the remaining four shortlisted premises, which includes the Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney, will receive £15,000.

This means the total prize pot for this year has been boosted up to £180,000 for 2023 as the Art Fund marks 120 years of supporting museums.

Orkney’s Scapa Flow Museum has also recently undergone a major redevelopment after eight years of fundraising.

Situated on Hoy, the attraction reveals the history of the island as UK’s naval nerve centre during both world wars.

The Museum of the Year prize is funded through National Art Passes purchased by Art Fund’s members.

New research commissioned to mark ten years of the prize found that a nomination helped museums attract visitors, positively impacted community cohesion and engagement, and unlocked additional public and private funding.

The other shortlisted museum for this year’s award included Leighton House and the Natural History Museum in London as well as The MAC in Belfast.

This year’s judging panel consisted of artist Larry Achiampong, author Abadesi Osunsade, director of National Museums Liverpool Laura Pye as well as Ms Beard and Ms Waldman.