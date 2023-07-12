Although the graduation ceremony at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) is free, students are required to wear a gown – which they must rent themselves for £44.

Recent RCS graduate Shona Powell McKay said it wasn’t until a month prior to the ceremony that they were told about this fee.

Pictured: Aline Giaux (Image: Supplied)

In light of average student costs that topped £930 per month in Scotland last year, Mx McKay said the gown fee is symbolic of bigger financial pressures and hidden costs facing Scotland’s students.

“Graduation is seen as a symbolic celebration and reflection on the brilliant work and development undertaken by students during their degrees.

“The cost of the graduation gown is a reminder of the financial burden students face which begins before they are even offered a place at the institution.”

The price to walk the stage

RCS guidance states that graduation is free to attend, but that a gown and hood are “compulsory” for all graduands.

Anyone “not appropriately dressed” will not be able to take part in the ceremony.

The result is that graduands face a fee of £44 (£49 for PhD candidates) in order to participate in the ceremony.

Second-year Contemporary Performance Practice student Tabitha Dearie from Glasgow said the price tag shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“This amount of money is a lot of money to a student. It’s a month's travel, a food shop, rent.”

And Caitlin Riddell from Moray, who graduated with a degree in Production Technology and Management, said that it’s part of a larger picture.

"This isn't about paying £44 to hire a gown for 3 hours. This is about classism and ableism."

At the RCS graduation ceremony last week, Mx McKay and classmates joined a student union campaign against the gown fee.

They said they only learned about the fee on short notice.

“This assumes the privilege of students to be able to pay the fee at the time of a cost of living crisis, in which student maintenance loans (for those who have them) have not increased to match the cost of bills, rent and food, and instead the tuition fees of international and postgraduate students at the RCS have been increased significantly.”

RCS guidance indicates international student fees are set to increase from £20,859 to £27,968 over the next two years.

RCS open to student calls for action

A spokesperson for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland said that: “Graduation is a special moment at RCS and we’re committed to creating a personal and joyful experience to mark and celebrate this important day for our graduating students and their loved ones.

“As well as specially curated live performances as part of the ceremony, we livestream our ceremonies so loved ones can be part of them from anywhere in the world. Our graduates receive their parchments in commemorative scrolls and they and their loved ones are all welcome to post-graduation fizz and canapé receptions.

“No charge is made by RCS for graduation ceremonies or any celebratory post-graduation events. The £44 cost of gown hire is highlighted to graduands in their April briefing and will be included in the handbook incoming students will receive on matriculation in September.

“We appreciate there can be challenges and students experiencing acute financial hardship can apply to RCS’s Discretionary fund.”

Student living costs a growing concern

Although Mx McKay’s campaign is targeting costs at RCS specifically, students everywhere are having to make difficult financial decisions about their education.

The most recent survey of student costs by Save the Student found that the average monthly expenses in Scotland were £932 in 2022.

The University of Glasgow and RCS estimate that it can cost students between £11,000 and £16,000 per year to live in the city.

Two Scottish universities featured in the top 10 most expensive in the UK, based on student expenses after rent.

Students at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh spend an average of £766, while Abertay University Dundee students are close behind at £738.

In January, Universities Scotland submitted a briefing to the Scottish Government on the state of student expenses. In it, they ask for more support for student mental health support and better signposting for financial aid.

Universities Scotland cited a UK-wide survey from September 2022 which found that 67 per cent of higher education students are concerned about managing their cost of living.

Of those, 85 per cent are more worried than they were last year.