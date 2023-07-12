The incident, which saw a 42-year-old man verbally abused and spat on, took place around 2pm on Saturday at Irvine Beach Park.

Officers have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to as part of the ongoing probe.

Police believe the woman in the image can assist with their enquiries.

She is described as white, with blonde hair. She usually wears clear rimmed glasses and was wearing light blue shorts, a bikini-top and black trainers.

If anyone recognises the woman in the image, they are asked to contact officers at Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2361 of 10 June, 2023.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.