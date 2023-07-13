The appointment marks the fifth internal promotion made by the firm in the last two years and comes shortly after MM Search was name as one of the top five executive search firms of the year by Manage HR, the industry title.

Mr Jardine started with MM Search as a part-time employee while in his final year at the University of Stirling. He will graduate with a first class honours degree in marketing and sports this summer.

Derek MacFeate, the firm’s founding managing partner, said: “Our fast pace, collaborative and people-centric approach to executive search requires the right people behind the scenes to deliver the message to prospective clients.

“Andrew, who was initially recommended to us by his dad, a past colleague and mentor, Aird Jardine, has played a crucial role in expanding our client base through business development, market insights, and networking. His unparalleled drive and determination have contributed significantly to his success, and we are delighted to acknowledge his achievements by promoting him to the position of client engagement manager.”

Fellow founding managing partner Ken Morrice said: “Andrew is an integral part of the MM team. His personality and commitment sets him apart; he is resilient, competitive, and passionate – three key character traits we seek in all of our team members. We are excited to see what will come over the next year and beyond.”

Mr Jardine’s promotion comes in the final quarter of MM Search’s fifth year of trading and during a period of significant growth for the company. It follows the appointments of senior associate partners, Lindsay MacLeod and Rachael Brooks earlier this year.