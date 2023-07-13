More than 200 charities, businesses, trade unions and academics have joined the Wellbeing Economy Alliance Scotland in today sending an open letter to Humza Yousaf calling for a "robust plan to turn wellbeing economy rhetoric into action". They include, among others, the STUC, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Poverty Alliance, Carnegie UK, IPPR Scotland, Children 1st and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, along with dozens of small and medium-sized businesses.

“People in Scotland want an economy based on justice and compassion, where no-one is trapped in poverty," said Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance.

“The Scottish Government can use powers over procurement and business support to shape an economy where work provides security, dignity, and wages that meet people’s needs. It can do even more to renew and rebuild our social security and strengthen the public services that we all rely on - like education, roads, public transport, childcare, social care, and the NHS."

The letter's signatories commended the recent creation of a dedicated cabinet secretary role within Government to oversee development of a wellbeing economy. However, they stress that this is not adding up to “substantive progress in redesigning our economy”.

"We welcome your personal recognition that 'Scotland is a wealthy country, but that wealth is not distributed evenly' and that 'we need to be even bolder on taxation, and the redistribution of wealth'; we hope this will quickly be acted upon - including through the Scottish Government's new tax advisory group," they wrote.

"We also hope to see the recommendations of the Business Purpose Commission and Just Transition Commission taken forward at speed.

"But we are concerned by the lack of substantive progress in redesigning our economy. We need a robust plan to put the wellbeing of people and nature at the heart of our economy. We have run out of time for talk, what we need now is action."

STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer said a wellbeing economy "must be far more than a soundbite from the Scottish Government".

Roz Foyer (Image: Agency)

“When the chips are down, Government must deliver." she added. "Workers are suffering a cost-of-living crisis not of their making and absolutely not of their choosing.

"We expect politicians to make good on their promises and fundamentally build an economy that focuses on well-being and workers rather than profit and private interests."

The letter calls on Mr Yousaf to transform Scotland’s National Performance Framework into a Wellbeing Framework and strengthen its power and reach; use devolved tax powers to share wealth more evenly, invest in social security, universal basic services, public sector wages and environmental improvements; and to reshape the business support landscape to prioritise the kind of enterprises that enhance collective wellbeing.

“Redesigning the economy to serve the needs of people and planet, and to value what actually matters is an urgent task," said Gerry McCartney, professor of wellbeing economy at the University of Glasgow. "Poverty is rising, life expectancy is stalling and the climate and nature crisis are posing an existential threat.

“We need a deep deliberative conversation across Scotland about the society we want and the economy that can support this. There is no alternative if we want a healthy planet for our children and grandchildren to live on.”