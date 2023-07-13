The overhaul of the distiller’s signature whisky brand means the Classic Laddie bottle will contain an average of 60% glass. It is also 32% lighter that the previous bottle, reducing Bruichladdich’s global environmental impact with the ability to transport more bottles per pallet.

The new bottle design, developed by Scottish creative agency Thirst, coincides with the decision to remove The Classic Laddie’s traditional outer tin.

READ MORE: Scotch whisky distiller targets becoming ‘all-Islay’ operation

The moves are the latest in a series of steps Bruichladdich has taken in recent years to improve the sustainability of its operations, which have seen it become a B-Corp certified distillery and work with local farmers to explore growing its own barley on site. It has previously declared its ambition to become an “all-Islay” operation.

The Bruichladdich Distillery, which also makes The Botanist gin, has been part of the Remy Cointreau drinks empire since 2012.

While Bruichladdich’s signature aqua colour has been retained on the Classic Laddie Bottle, the new bottle uses an organic ink coating, and the closure and cork are made from polypropylene, a synthetic resin made from bio-based sources.

Lynne McEwan, global marketing manager at Bruichladdich Distillery, said: "For two decades we have challenged what it means to be a whisky business, leading with our values to reconnect whisky with its agricultural roots and putting our community at the heart of our decision making.

READ MORE: Islay distiller reveals massive expansion drive

"Key to this has been challenging ourselves. How can we justify outer packaging in today’s world? It can't just be about using alternative materials, but asking what is actually necessary. From this viewpoint our ambition was to design out waste and create a bottle that reduces our impact – yet kept all of our standout.

"Working with Thirst has been a joy and together we have created something that shows that luxury can be less, progress can be meaningful, and business can and, more importantly, should do good."

Matt Burns, executive creative director at Thirst, said: “Bruichladdich’s story – including its contribution to Islay and aim to reconnect land and dram through initiatives such as regenerative agriculture, a diverse growing programme, and working with farming partners to champion locally grown, island barley – permeate the bottle and the brand.

READ MORE: Scottish creative agency Thirst appoints first US boss

“This bold and progressive branding goes way beyond innovations in packaging and design. They are, of course, a fundamental part of it, but this is about creating a brand that truly reflects what it means to be environmentally responsible, and purpose driven.

"Packaging that is less harmful to the planet, and the mindfulness, will, and attention to detail it takes to commit to that, is a product of that purpose. It is a true reflection of Bruichladdich’s commitment to whisky as a force for good.”