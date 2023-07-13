ENERGY giant Equinor has underlined its confidence in controversial plans to develop the bumper Rosebank oil field West of Shetland as it downplayed a report that the project faced regulatory delays amid climate concerns.
The North Sea Transition Authority and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning had been expected to approve the 300 million-barrel development before Westminster MPs break for the summer on July 20.
The regulators have delayed sanctioning the project until August at the earliest according to a report by City A.M. It suggested the hold up reflected regulators’ unease about Equinor’s proposed plans in the context of the official drive to have firms reduce emissions associated with the production process. This will include using electricity to power production facilities rather than standard gas-fired generators.
However, a spokesperson for Equinor told The Herald: “In our engagement with the regulator, we have not received any concerns related to electrification and we continue to mature the Rosebank project according to plan.”
The spokesperson added: “We definitely aim for everything to fall in place this year.”
READ MORE: Scottish Gas owner strikes $8bn US supply deal
Environmental campaigners have expressed fierce opposition to Equinor’s plans to develop Rosebank. They say the use of the oil and gas produced from Rosebank will generate huge amounts of emissions.
Equinor has said Rosebank will bring much needed energy security and investment in the UK while supporting the UK’s net zero target by reducing reliance on more emissions-intensive imports. It plans to use a revamped production vessel on Rosebank which will be capable of running on renewable energy.
The company is working on plans to develop Rosebank with Ithaca Energy.
Israeli-owned Ithaca did not comment on the City A.M. report.
The company signalled its continued interest in potential North Sea developments yesterday when it announced it would acquire the 40 per cent of the Fotla oil discovery it did not already own from Spirit Energy for an undisclosed sum.
Ithaca said: “Development plans are currently being evaluated, with first production from the Fotla Discovery targeted in 2026.”
READ MORE: Warning North Sea investment may halve but oil firm boss confident on Cambo
Ithaca is leading work on plans to develop the giant Cambo field West of Shetland. Shell has put its stake in Cambo up for Sale.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here