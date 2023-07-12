A climate camp expected to be Scotland’s biggest protest encampment in a decade has pitched up just one mile from an oil refinery.
Set up in Kinneil Park in Bo’ness, near Falkirk, community groups and climate activists assembled on Wednesday for a “people-powered festival of resistance”.
The camp is one mile away from the Ineos Kinneil Terminal in Grangemouth where oil and gas arrives from the North Sea.
Climate Camp Scotland said hundreds of people have registered to take part with participants representing India, the Netherlands and Ukraine as well as all corners of Scotland.
Dylan Welsh, a climate campaigner who is taking part in the camp, said: “It’s fantastic that Grangemouth has been chosen as the location for this year’s Climate Camp.
READ MORE: Glasgow attraction crowned museum of the year in top award
“It’s an opportunity for residents and the wider Falkirk community to come together and push back on Ineos’s polluting presence making it clear to Jim Ratcliffe that continuing to enrich himself at the expense of his workers and the planet is no longer an option.
“It’s a chance for Grangemouth to begin looking to a cleaner and healthier future free from the oil and gas giant.”
Jess Gaitan Johannesson, of Climate Camp Scotland, said: “Communities and workers will be coming together at our biggest ever climate camp to organise and take action in Grangemouth.
“We do not accept sky high bills, polluted air and a collapsing climate.
#ClimateCampGrangemouth is GO! We’re very excited to announce that the crew successfully raised our camp in beautiful Kinneil Estate between Bo'ness and Grangemouth. Come on down!— Climate Camp Scotland (@ScotClimateCamp) July 12, 2023
All the info you need on the location and much more is on our website: https://t.co/ZAh3gqHtc8 pic.twitter.com/vx9z4jOgdS
“This energy system is failing us, but Scotland and Grangemouth can transition to sustainable industry and jobs and we’re going to drive that change together.
“We invite everyone who can to take part: whether you just want to pop along to see what’s happening or to camp with us for the whole event. This camp will show how powerful we can be when we act together.”
The group say Ineos “refused” to participate in a parliamentary inquiry about transition at the Grangemouth site.
The company has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here