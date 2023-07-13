Scotland’s first-ever commercial windfarm has been powered down in preparation for he next generation of turbines being installed.
The Hagshaw Hill windfarm in Douglas, South Lanarkshire, opened in 1995 and has generated more than 895 mega watt hours (MWh) of electricity during its 28-year-lifespan.
Now the windfarm is being decommissioned while 14 new wind turbines are installed, massively boosting its generation power with a combined capacity of 79MW.
Once the process of repowering has been completed, the windfarm will be able to produce five times the amount of clean, green energy from half of the number of turbines.
Barry Carruthers, onshore managing director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “A number of our windfarms, like many across the UK, are starting to come to the end of their operational life.
“But repowering allows us to make these windfarms, sites we know can deliver the green, zero carbon electricity we need to reach Net Zero, more efficient and maximise the power we are getting from them.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Dundee and Aberdeen to win renewables jobs
“Hagshaw Hill is a great example of this. We’ve worked in this area for almost 30 years, we know how good this site is and now we’ll be able to produce enough electricity to power almost 61,000 homes each year, almost half the homes in South Lanarkshire.
Mr Carruthers added: “Repowering is critical to achieving Net Zero ambitions, but we need to be able to do it faster than current legislation allows.
READ MORE: Scottish wind farm could save 'millions' on energy bills
“We know these sites, we know how to look after them and we know how much more they can deliver for the UK if we can repower them fast enough.”
The project is expected to maintain over 100 jobs and bring more opportunities during decommissioning for the supply chain.
Work is under way to disassemble the turbines and prepare the land.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel