The 245-room hotel – on the edge of the city's iconic George Square and a key element of the exciting £100 million Love Loan development – is said to be inspired by the city’s history and architecture.

It includes the revitalisation of the 120-year-old A-listed former city Parish Halls into 22 stunning "heritage" suites with sensitively restored period features.

The new-build element of the hotel – which fills an 80-year-old gap site on the corner of George Street and John Street – includes impressive views from upper floors over the city centre to the east and west including over George Square.

The building is anchored by the AC Lounge, a multi-functional space designed by Hoskins Architects.

A new restaurant for guests and the public will also be part of the hotel, with details to be announced later this summer. The hotel will open in October.

A computer generated image of a Heritage Suite in the AC By Marriott Glasgow (Image: AC by Marriott)

Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, which will be run by RBH Hospitality Management, said: “With world-class events, venues, and attractions, Glasgow is one of the most talked about destinations around, and that creates the perfect backdrop to bring AC by Marriott to Scotland’s largest city.

“We want AC by Marriott Glasgow to be the first choice when people come to visit Glasgow to work, play or stay, and weaving the city’s history into the fabric of the hotel is central to that.

"The hotel will breathe new life into part of the city’s past, present, and future and help inject energy and vibrancy into a city centre that’s undergoing an exciting transformation.”

AC by Marriott Glasgow is the brand’s first venture into one of Scotland’s major cities, and follows high-profile openings in Inverness and Belfast.

The first AC by Marriott Hotel opened in Madrid in 1999, and its brand has since grown to have a presence in more than 220 locations around the world.

The opening of the AC by Marriott Glasgow will be the first stage of the £100 million Love Loan property development project – from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group – that will see the transformation of an area close to George Square into a leisure and residential space including bars, restaurants, health and well-being facilities, a members' club, and other ancillary uses.

