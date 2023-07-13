EDINBURGH-based Apex Hotels has offered the first sign of its strategy to diversify into rural areas with the acquisition of a popular hotel in Pitlochry.
The family-owned company, which has hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London, and Bath, has taken over the Pine Trees Hotel for an undisclosed sum.
The Pine Trees is described as a “classic Scottish country house hotel”, with 32 bedrooms including a six-bedroom coach house, set within 10 acres of secluded gardens.
Apex declared the acquisition, brokered by Christie & Co, was the “first step in an ambitious plan targeting popular UK destinations”.
The hotel was previously privately owned by Major and Mrs Barlow.
Chief executive Angela Vickers said: “The acquisition of Pine Trees Hotel illustrates our commitment to delivering sustainable growth in the UK market and we look forward to welcoming our new team members into the Apex family. This move was the perfect fit in seeking to diversify the Apex Hotels brand in more rural locations to provide our guests with greater choice alongside existing city centre locations.
“Our vision for the group puts our guests and their guest experience at the heart of our thinking. The recent sale of Apex London Wall Hotel will help fund future growth plans, enabling our expansion whilst continuing to invest in our existing portfolio and the development of our people.
“Our recent award-winning brand refresh and visual identity ‘Find Yourself Here’ better tells the story of Apex Hotels, making us more relevant and attractive to consumers and future hospitality talent around the world.”
Brian Sheldon, regional director (hospitality) Scotland, said: “The sale of The Pine Trees Hotel epitomises the demand for quality and established country house hotels in good locations throughout Scotland.
"The hotel has been meticulously looked after by the family, although being run under management, with no expense being spared in decoration and refurbishment over the years of their ownership, Major and Mrs Barlow look forward to a well-deserved break before their next venture.”
Major and Mrs Barlow said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the team at the Pine Trees Hotel for all their hard work over the past five years. Their dedication and service to customers has been endless, making the Pine Trees Hotel a wonderful, comfortable place to stay. The management and staff would also like to thank all the customers for their support during the challenging times after the pandemic closures.”
