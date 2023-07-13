American luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report compiled the select list of luxury properties across the globe that “have ascended to a rarefied pantheon” of classic hotels that “transcend trends to achieve genuine - and sustained - greatness”.

The new list, which is marked by the absence of any hotels in “vacation mainstays” such as New York, Miami, Mexico or Hawaii, features hotels which share “commitment to exemplifying the best in luxury hospitality”.

Nine “time-honoured” hotels in Europe make the Robb Report list, including The Ritz and Le Bristol in Paris and Claridge’s and Brown’s Hotel in London.

READ MORE: Inside new 245-room city centre hotel as opening date revealed

The only Scottish hotel to make the list is the prestigious Gleneagles Hotel near Auchterarder in Perthshire, which has served as a luxury destination for nearly a century.

About the hotel, Robb Report wrote: “Sure, this five-star, 232-room resort in Perthshire an hour or so outside Edinburgh might be considered golf’s spiritual home: It has three landmarks, 18-hole courses, and a storied history as the site of the first playoff between Brits and Americans that’s now better known as the Ryder Cup.

Gleneagles

“But you don’t have to be a putt-prone golf devotee to stay here, according to Isaacs Ganz, who calls it a 'destination in and of itself for anyone who wants a luxurious getaway in the beautiful Scottish countryside'.

“Come to hike—the 11-mile Blackford route is a bracing way to explore the rolling landscape nearby—and for a snifter or two of whisky; Perthshire’s roster of distilleries may not include many household names, but some of Scotland’s oldest distillers are a short drive away, including Glenturret, which claims to be the oldest still-working site dating back to 1775.”

Other European hotels to feature in the list alongside Gleneagles include the Royal Hotel San Remo in Italy and the Parilio Hotel in Paros, Greece.

To see the list in full, click here