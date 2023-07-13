An iconic Scottish country estate has been named in a new list of the 50 greatest luxury hotels on Earth for 2023.
American luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report compiled the select list of luxury properties across the globe that “have ascended to a rarefied pantheon” of classic hotels that “transcend trends to achieve genuine - and sustained - greatness”.
The new list, which is marked by the absence of any hotels in “vacation mainstays” such as New York, Miami, Mexico or Hawaii, features hotels which share “commitment to exemplifying the best in luxury hospitality”.
Nine “time-honoured” hotels in Europe make the Robb Report list, including The Ritz and Le Bristol in Paris and Claridge’s and Brown’s Hotel in London.
READ MORE: Inside new 245-room city centre hotel as opening date revealed
The only Scottish hotel to make the list is the prestigious Gleneagles Hotel near Auchterarder in Perthshire, which has served as a luxury destination for nearly a century.
About the hotel, Robb Report wrote: “Sure, this five-star, 232-room resort in Perthshire an hour or so outside Edinburgh might be considered golf’s spiritual home: It has three landmarks, 18-hole courses, and a storied history as the site of the first playoff between Brits and Americans that’s now better known as the Ryder Cup.
“But you don’t have to be a putt-prone golf devotee to stay here, according to Isaacs Ganz, who calls it a 'destination in and of itself for anyone who wants a luxurious getaway in the beautiful Scottish countryside'.
“Come to hike—the 11-mile Blackford route is a bracing way to explore the rolling landscape nearby—and for a snifter or two of whisky; Perthshire’s roster of distilleries may not include many household names, but some of Scotland’s oldest distillers are a short drive away, including Glenturret, which claims to be the oldest still-working site dating back to 1775.”
Other European hotels to feature in the list alongside Gleneagles include the Royal Hotel San Remo in Italy and the Parilio Hotel in Paros, Greece.
To see the list in full, click here
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here