The plans were put out to public consultation earlier this year, but were dropped while work was carried out on Academy Street - the main route through the city centre.

But it has emerged an Inverness LEZ remains on the table and could be back on the agenda once the congesting-cutting roadworks are completed.

Glasgow’s LEZ, which enforces penalties for the most polluting vehicles, came into force on June 1. Three others in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee will follow next year.

The goal is to improve air quality and protect public health.

A spokesman for Highland Council told the Press and Journal that Inverness could be the next city to bring in an LEZ.

He said: “It was decided that with the ongoing work on Academy Street the council would not submit an application to adopt low emissions zone status in the last round.

“However, Inverness may proceed when the next tranche of funding is opened.”

The prospect would be warmly welcomed by Highland Green MSP Ariane Burgess.

She has previously asked the Scottish Government if it would consider introducing a LEZ in Inverness but was told by then transport minister Jenny Gilruth that it’s ultimately up to the local council to make the first move.

Ms Burgess said: “Air pollution has a profound and damaging impact and the introduction of low emission zones is a big step towards both cleaner, greener cities and improved public health.

“We know that some streets in Inverness – including Academy Street, Telford Street and Queensgate – regularly feature in league tables of the worst affected streets for some pollutants.

“The climate crisis will demand more radical action in the months and years ahead.”

She added: “However, it’s important that local councils and communities lead these changes, as they have in Glasgow.”