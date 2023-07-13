The boss of a bus company which has come under fire for cancelling undersubscribed night services has suggested bar staff could be trained to ferry late-night passengers home.
Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus, made the comments in an exclusive interview with The Herald, as pressure on the company grew after the cancellation of 11 night services in Glasgow was announced.
The company said passengers numbers are not enough to sustain the service beyond July.
Speaking to the Herald, Mr Cameron said: “A driver behind the wheel is the biggest challenge. What’s to stop somebody working in a bar being volunteered to be trained by First Bus and, as part of their shift, work for First Bus doing two journeys and the night late services?
“It might sound a bit of a wacky idea, but it would it would solve the problem and provide employment.”
On Wednesday, 16 SNP MSPs representing Glasgow and the surrounding areas – including First Minister Humza Yousaf and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – wrote to Mr Cameron, calling for the decision to be reconsidered.
The move has also been opposed by bosses n the night-time economy industry, women’s safety campaigners, and commuters.
