NFU Scotland has welcomed the UK Government’s intention to increase fairness and transparency in the dairy supply chain.

After years of lobbying from the farming body, Westminster has produced a statutory code of conduct between dairy farmers and milk buyers by using the powers of the Agriculture Act 2020.

It is believed that the regulations will provide a framework of legally binding contractual practice while allowing flexibility to adapt contracts to individual circumstances.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: “This is a significant step in driving fairness and transparency in the dairy supply chain and delivering a more robust future for the sector.

"We will study the Statutory Instrument, once published, in detail to ensure that this important legislation delivers for Scotland’s dairy farmers.

"NFUS will continue to work with the other unions and industry stakeholders to ensure a smooth roll out of the new statutory code which will help us build a stronger, more resilient future for our dairy farmers”.

Round-up

Prime cattle at Dumfries sold to 326p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from J.Jardine, Yett this week.

With fleshed cows scarce, OTMs sold to reduced rates with beef cows selling to 186p/kg or £1,428/ head for Maxwellbank and dairy cows selling to 170p/kg or £1,218/ head for Phernside.

Meanwhile, lighter lambs averaged 270p/kg and sold to 288p/kg for Cleughbrae, while heavier lambs averaged 275p/kg and sold to 304p/kg for Shangan.

Casts ewes were sharper on the week, selling to £208 for Newbank, and it was a similar story for cast tups where strong demand saw them sell to £216/head for Victoria House.

Three British Blue calves from Tempest Tower led the way at Carlisle yesterday, selling to £630, while Messrs Naylor topped the Limousin section four times at £610.

Messrs Forrest, Mein Foot topped the Simmental section at £460 while Anguses peaked at £425 for Whirigg Grange. Messrs Vance, Balnab justified the long journey from Whithorn by topping the Black and White section eight times at £295/head.

A smaller consignment of weaned cattle saw a lift in trade for all classes, with Limousin bulls from Linden House averaging £1,485/head and selling to £1,570 on two occasions.

A bull from Town End Farm topped the Limousin section at £1,300, while Messrs McIntyre, Glenlea, topped the heifer section at £1,390 for a Limousin cross.

A clash with the Yorkshire Show meant a smaller consignment of store cattle but also a stronger trade with all classes sharper on the week. Topping the sale was a Limousin cross steer from Newtown which sold to £1,750, and the same vendor topped the heifer section at £1,550 for a Limousin cross.

An improved show of dairy cattle at Ayr on Tuesday achieved an average of £1,950/head and sold to £2,150 for a Holsten Friesian from Tarshaw, while a mixed show of calves sold to £650 for a British Blue heifer from Low Barledziew with bull calves from the same home selling to £565 for British Blue crosses. Stirks sold to £1,000/head for Limousin crosses from Garrockhill.