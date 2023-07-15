The Twilight Sad, Paolo Nutini and Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai are among a group of Glasgow musicians who have signed an open letter in support of striking workers at the 13th Note cafe.
Workers at the King Street venue have voted for historic action, which Unite Hospitality said was the first bar strike in 20 years.
Members of Unite Hospitality handed a collective grievance motion to the owners of the business in March, raising issues such as zero hour contracts, which offer little stability and see hours fluctuate week to week; staff under 23 and under 21 being paid lower rates for the same work; and kitchen staff being expected to work 12 hour shifts. The union said over 90 per cent of staff had signed the motion.
On Thursday June 1 the union announced that kitchen staff would be withdrawing from work due to “serious & imminent danger to health & safety” and invoking section 44 of the Employment Right Acts.
They pointed to issues with an industrial fridge, and shelves collapsing onto the head of a chef, safety problems owner Jacqueline Fennessy denied.
Later that month the venue was ordered to close over health issues, after environmental health found mouse droppings throughout the food premises.
Following the vote to support strike action, staff will walk out on Friday 14 July, and continue to strike every weekend until August 6.
Their action has won support from a number of high-profile musicians, with 13th Note revered as an important Glasgow gig venue.
🪧 50 King Street, G1 5QT
📅 Friday & Saturday (14th & 15th)
⏰ 11:45-2pm - Lunchtime Picket
5-7pm - Evening Picket
The letter reads: "Dear Music Lovers of Glasgow,
"As Glasgow-based artists, we know how important the 13th Note is as a cultural institution, essential to our city’s music scene. Since the late ‘90s it has offered a platform for unsigned artists to be seen by their first audiences, from Idlewild to Franz Ferdinand to Belle & Sebastian and so many more.
"Over the past four months, we have been very concerned to read in the press, and hear from the workers themselves, that despite repeated collective calls, the owner of the 13th Note has not made the necessary investment and changes required to make the kitchen, bar & live-event venue the best that it can be.
"Unfortunately, the unionised workers of the 13th Note have been left with no other option but to take industrial action to improve conditions. This will be the first time that bar workers will take part in official strike action in over 20 years.
"On four consecutive weekends, from 12 noon on 14 July till 12 noon on 6 August, workers will be taking historic collective action to demand better. A better space for them to work in, with dignity and in safety. A better venue that honours its cultural legacy.
"We support the striking workers of the 13th Note in their campaign for a fairer and safer workplace. We urge the owner of The Note to see this as an opportunity to listen, rather than a confrontation with her workforce. An opportunity for the owner to cooperate with their workers, to resolve this dispute and to reassert The Note as one of the best venues in Glasgow for lovers of music, good food and workers’ rights.
Unite Hospitality lead organiser Bryan Simpson said: "For the first time in a generation, bar workers in Glasgow have taken strike action to win a safer, fairer workplace with union recognition.
They have shown to every hospitality worker across the country that they can and should take a collective stand against poverty pay, zero hour contracts and poor conditions.
“The 13th note is one of the most culturally significant live events venues in Scotland. This collective letter and the signatories we managed to get in a matter of days is testament to how important it is to our city.
“The workers who make the venue what it is are making a very simple and reasonable collective demand - a safe workplace, with wages that they can live on and union recognition. The who’s who of the Glasgow music scene support them fully.
"We would urge Jacqueline Fennessy to take heed of this letter, to respect the collective voice of this venue and give them what they deserve."
The signatories to the letter are:
Stuart Braithwaite - Mogwai
James Graham - The Twilight Sad
Andy MacFarlane - The Twilight Sad
Johnny Docherty - The Twilight Sad
Brendan Smith - The Twilight Sad
Grant Hutchison - The Twilight Sad
Declan Welsh - Declan Welsh & the Decadent West
Paolo Nutini
Calum Baird
Michael Kasparis - Night School Records
Paul Thomson - Free Love, ex-Franz Ferdinand
Lewis Cook - Free Love
Suzi Cook - Free Love
RM Hubbert
Robert Dallas Gray - ex-Life Without Buildings
James Yorkston
Paul Michael Henry
Phil Eaglesham - P6 / Stretchheads / Desalvo
Fauves
Leon Green - The Lapelles, Joesef
Jamie Holmes - The Lapelles
Jack Anderson - The Lapelles
Brèagha Cuinn - Bratakus
Onnagh Cuinn - Bratakus
