Scottish Labour has raised concerns after an internal government document revealed there is a high risk of targets to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 will be missed.

The risk register report, obtained through freedom of information by Labour, highlights there has been a slowing pace of approvals for new houses.

It states that if “social rented approvals and starts are not progressed in time to allow completion by March 2032”, it “could lead to the target to deliver 70% social homes not being delivered”.

The document warns that insufficient funding could pose a threat to the targets – but the 2023/24 budget cut almost £200 million from housebuilding, slashing the funding by more than a quarter.

It says that “if there is insufficient levels of capital funding available over the current parliament then this could lead to a slowing down of delivery” adding that “this could result in a threat to the realistic prospect of delivering 110k affordable homes by 2032”.

The document, which was drawn up in February, also says there has been an increase in tender prices which could hinder the target for 2032.

This commitment to build 110,000 affordable homes was made in the 2021 Programme for Government, the first legislative agenda of the SNP-Green Government.

In the risk register report, the problems with approvals and tender prices are given a “red” risk rating of 100 – meaning the risks are very high and mitigating action is needed.

The risk of insufficient levels of capital funding is given an “orange” rating of 75.

Scottish Labour housing spokesperson, Mark Griffin, said all 16 identified risks were higher than their targets.

He said: “Scotland is in the grips of a growing housing crisis, but our affordable housing programme is in chaos.

“It’s clear Shona Robison ignored a string of warnings and left a trail of destruction in her wake.

“Problems are spiralling out of control, casting doubt on key SNP election pledges to build more affordable homes.

“The stakes are far too high for this scheme to join the SNP’s long list of broken promises and abandoned plans.”

In March, it emerged that the number of affordable homes approved in 2022 was at the lowest level since 2013.

Data from the quarterly statistics on housebuilding and affordable housing supply published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician revealed that the number of affordable houses starting construction in the 2022/2023 financial year had fallen to 6,987, down from 8,227 in 2021/2022 and 12,039 in 2019/2020.