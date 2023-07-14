Karen Peattie
TODAY, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) calls for improved access to the international labour market so that businesses can address worker shortages, stating – in its Quarterly Economic Indicator report for Q2 2023 – that competition for labour and skills are now the biggest cost pressure and driver of prices rises.
The words of SSC president Stephen Leckie will resonate with many businesses struggling to fill vacancies amid such fierce competition for labour and skills. “Pressures from a tight labour market are making it difficult for firms to fulfil orders and inflation is placing great pressure on businesses to meet growing demands for higher wages,” he noted.
Mr Leckie, who is chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels and also chairman of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, does not mince his words. “That’s why we need to simultaneously accelerate plans for improved access to the international labour market so that we can address worker shortages,” he said. “This action alone would lift some of the pressure facing businesses and demonstrate that we have a UK Government which listens to business.”
Immigration moves and return of older workers urged
But he warns: “We are rightly focused on ensuring our domestic skills and labour are supported into the jobs market, with many initiatives and reforms under way. However, businesses cannot wait for these schemes to pay dividends which could take years.”
The fact that cost pressures and labour costs were cited by three-quarters of firms that responded to the survey – which also revealed that interest rates are the second-largest concern behind inflation, impacting 40% of all firms – is worrying.
Mr Leckie notes that while investment growth is “positive but significantly subdued, with most firms reporting no change to investment levels”, the survey results highlight the “persistent uncertainty” many businesses are grappling with, forcing firms to put investment decisions on hold, which makes prospects for medium and long-term growth far more challenging.
“The flatlining performance across the business community must act as a wake-up call to governments north and south of the Border,” said Mr Leckie.
“Governments must work with us if we are to revive investment decisions and maintain our competitiveness as a business destination.”
Leader warns on SNP policies' impact on business in Scotland
And pointing to the Scottish Government’s recently established New Deal for Business Group, he says that the “eyes of the business community are firmly on how the First Minister will respond to the New Deal for Business recommendations”.
“Specifically,” he added, “how he will reform non-domestic rates to incentivise businesses to grow as well as find the right balance between taxation and spend?”.
It will be interesting to see what happens next.
