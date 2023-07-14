STRONG competition for labour and skills are now the biggest cost pressure and driver of prices rises, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) has said as it calls on improved access to the international labour market so that businesses can address worker shortages.
SCC president Stephen Leckie said that such fierce competition for labour and skills was also leaving many firms with job vacancies that they simply can’t fill. “Pressures from a tight labour market are making it difficult for firms to fulfil orders and inflation is placing great pressure on businesses to meet growing demands for higher wages,” he noted.
“We are rightly focused on ensuring our domestic skills and labour are supported into the jobs market, with many initiatives and reforms under way. However, businesses cannot wait for these schemes to pay dividends which could take years."
Immigration moves and return of older workers urged
Commenting in the SCC’s Quarterly Economic Indicator report for Q2 2023, Mr Leckie noted: “That’s why we need to simultaneously accelerate plans for improved access to the international labour market so that we can address worker shortages. This action alone would lift some of the pressure facing businesses and demonstrate that we have a UK Government which listens to business.”
The Q2 report, in partnership with the Fraser of Allander Institute, noted that cost pressures around labour costs were cited by three-quarters of firms that responded to the survey, and also revealed that interest rates are the second-largest concern behind inflation, impacting 40% of all firms. It also pointed to a sharp contraction in housebuilding activity.
Mr Leckie noted that while investment growth is “positive but significantly subdued, with most firms reporting no change to investment levels”, the survey results highlight the “uncertainty” many businesses are grappling with.
“Persistent economic uncertainty is forcing firms to put investment decisions on hold, which makes prospects for medium and long-term growth far more challenging,” he said. “The flatlining performance across the business community must act as a wake-up call to governments north and south of the Border.
“Governments must work with us if we are to revive investment decisions and maintain our competitiveness as a business destination.
Crisis-hit Scots firms to put up prices but closures still expected
“Firms are now increasingly feeling the impact of consistent interest rate rises by the Bank of England attempting to cool inflation. Up to this point, businesses have had to adjust to seeing interest rates mainly squeeze their borrowing and input costs but now they are increasingly feeling the pinch in other ways, with consumer spending stifled and now the housing market coming under pressure.
“It is critical that the right balancing act is struck from the Bank of England on interest rates or there is a threat that spiralling interest rates will make repayments simply unsustainable in the medium and long-term. Governments must also consider what regulations and upfront costs can be reduced or paused to reduce the costs burden on business such as a temporary reduction in VAT.”
Mr Leckie, who is chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels and also chairman of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, pointed to the Scottish Government’s recently established New Deal for Business Group and said that the “eyes of the business community are firmly on how the First Minister will respond to the New Deal for Business recommendations”.
“Specifically,” he added, “how he will reform non-domestic rates to incentivise businesses to grow as well as find the right balance between taxation and spend?”.
On price rises, the survey found that while inflationary pressures are “easing”, inflation is still too high with most businesses still expecting to increase their prices in the next quarter.
“Firms are now increasingly feeling the impact of consistent interest rate rises by the Bank of England attempting to cool inflation,” noted Mr Leckie. “Up to this point, businesses have had to adjust to seeing interest rates mainly squeeze their borrowing and input costs but now they are increasingly feeling the pinch in other ways, with consumer spending stifled and now the housing market coming under pressure.
“It is critical that the right balancing act is struck from the Bank of England on interest rates or there is a threat that spiralling interest rates will make repayments simply unsustainable in the medium and long-term. Governments must also consider what regulations and upfront costs can be reduced or paused to reduce the costs burden on business such as a temporary reduction in VAT.”
However, Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said that despite the latest data showing little movement, “we still expect that inflation will come down as we move through 2023 as we compare to the higher price levels in 2022”, noting: “This chimes with the expectations in the survey today, albeit there are significant sectoral variations.
Leader warns on SNP policies' impact on business in Scotland
“The expectations are that inflation will get down to around 5% by the end of 2023 – meaning that while the Prime Minister may meet his commitment to halve inflation it is looking much closer than it did before. It is now not likely to be until 2025 when inflation gets back to the Bank of England’s target level of 2%.
“So, despite the fact we are not in technical recession, it is still going to feel like a period of pain for many businesses.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here