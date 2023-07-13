A bearded dragon is believed to have been binned by its owner in Edinburgh.
The lizard was found in a skip outside student accommodation in the capital's Hillside Crescent by a "shocked" staff member on July 6.
The Scottish SPCA has said it believed the six-month-old reptile belonged to an international student who had recently moved out from the premises.
Senior animal rescue officer, Sarah Auldsmith, said, “The poor bearded dragon had been left in a large communal rubbish bin but luckily they were found by a member of staff.
“Some international students had recently moved out and it’s suspected one of them left the lizard behind. Unfortunately, as they have now returned overseas we have no way to trace them."
Ms Auldsmith issued a warning to any pet owners struggling to care for their animal.
She added: "The lizard is only young, around six months old and was in good condition so had clearly been cared for up to this point.
“Thankfully, the reptile was unharmed and they have now been taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to receive the care they need.
“We appreciate people’s circumstances can change but this is not the right way to deal with an animal you can no longer care for.
“If anyone is struggling to care for a pet they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 in the first instance for advice and support.”
