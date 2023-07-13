The extradition hearing of a Holocaust denier wanted by authorities in France has been pushed back until later this year.
Vincent Reynouard’s lawyer told Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday he no longer wished to proceed with a legal debate he had been due to go through concerning the Frenchman’s case and moved to set a date for a full hearing.
Reynouard was arrested in Fife then remanded in custody last year after crossing the Channel to evade French authorities who had been pursuing him for two years.
The 54-year-old went on the run after he was convicted under anti-Nazi laws and handed a four-month jail sentence in November 2020, then a further six-month spell in January the following year.
READ MORE: Why a Holocaust denier ended up living quietly in an East Neuk village
Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990 and Reynouard has been convicted on multiple occasions.
Appearing before Sheriff Frank Crowe, Reynouard’s lawyer Paul Dunne said the contents of a note passed to the court by another lawyer acting on Reynouard’s behalf did not need to be debated any more and moved to have the note withdrawn.
He went on to call for a full hearing date to be fixed and this was set for October 19 with a further preliminary hearing also scheduled for September 21.
Mr Dunne also requested the court to clarify how long Reynouard was supposed to spend in prison to complete his sentence before the hearing, pointing out he has been in custody since he was first held by police in November last year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article