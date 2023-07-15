The introduction of the government’s pension freedom reforms in 2015 dramatically changed the way people accessed their retirement savings.

Reforms gave pensioners much greater flexibility and control over their pensions but with that came greater scope for things to go wrong, particularly when there are competing pressures on the pension pot and markets are volatile.

In the past pensioners typically either received a pension from their employer that was usually index linked or they purchased an annuity which gave them an income for life and the pensioner could choose whether they wanted this to be index linked, partly index linked or not at all.

Diversifying is key to avoiding pitfalls in investment markets

Today the greater flexibility means that pensioners can now tailor their pensions to their own circumstances.

For example, some will want to “front load” their retirement by spending more in the early stages – say buying that fancy car they had always promised themselves or enjoying foreign holidays. Others may choose to preserve their pension for as long as possible with the aim of passing it down to their children.

It is not difficult to see that there can be conflicting demands on pensions which are also subject to the ebb and flow of the stock market compared with the certainty the annuity income once provided.

There is currently a rapidly growing category of people entering, or nearing, retirement with money purchase pension schemes. Many are not inclined to buy annuities – post pension freedoms as annuities had been perceived to be poor value although rising interest rates have made them much more attractive than they have been since the great financial crisis of 2009.

Annuities will not be favoured by those looking to pass some, or all, of their pension pots to the next generation. However, this will generally only be possible for those who have other assets held in addition to their pensions that they can use as income in retirement.

Perhaps this could be by withdrawing from ISAs tax free, or making use of equity release in later life if the pension pot is becoming depleted.

Most of these clients will be looking for a monthly income to replace their salary. They may end up with a total return strategy – one that aims to deliver some growth along with income and then deplete capital to fund their income in retirement.

However, this strategy is not without risks. One of the main risks is that the strategy gets off to a poor start due to a stock-market downturn and the money withdrawn in the early years is not available to make up the shortfall. A material drawdown shortly after retirement can have a large impact on the expected long-term outcomes simply because the encashment strategy is forced to sell more assets than expected early on to maintain the income level.

The industry’s regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, is worried and is currently taking a close look at the whole subject of drawing income in retirement. Its thematic review will examine how the retirement income advice market is functioning.

It is also focusing on how firms are responding to changing consumer needs due to the rising cost of living and how equity release is being utilised in later life.

However, while the advice sector may have room for improvement, it is more likely that those members of the public who are not advised and taking these big decisions on their own who are the ones most likely to run out of money.

Given the wider range of retirement options available, it is vital that consumers get good advice at the point they first access their pension savings and, where relevant, on an ongoing basis.

David Thomson is chief investment officer at VWM Wealth.