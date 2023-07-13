SSE Energy Solutions has revealed the site at Myrekirk roundabout will comprise 24 ultra-rapid charging bays with a capacity of nearly two and a half megawatts.

Eight of the bays will be powered by 360-kilowatt charge units, capable of delivering up to 60 miles of range in just three minutes. It is believed to be the first publicly accessible hub anywhere in Scotland to feature charge units this powerful.

READ MORE: Edinburgh firm Apex Hotels snaps up 'classic Scottish country house'

The remaining 16 bays will feature 150-kilowatt charge units, sufficient to deliver just under eight miles of range per minute of charging to a standard family car, SSE said.

The project will feature a green roof populated with sedum plants to enhance the biodiversity of the site. Green roofs provide habitats for insects and birds and help to filter pollutants out of the air.

The Myrekirk roundabout ultra-rapid EV charging hub is one of two being installed by SSE in Dundee, with construction of a second hub in the city’s Kingsway West area awaiting full planning permission. The Kingsway West hub will feature eight charging bays with 150-kilowatt charge units and curb-less charging areas to maximise accessibility.

SSE said it is also exploring the option to install, subject to planning permission, canopies for the Kingsway West hub fashioned from old wind turbine blades.

READ MORE: What can Scotland's troubled ferry service learn from Croatia?

The blades are being repurposed by Scottish company ReBlade from a patent pending designed, which SSE hopes to roll out at further sites.

It plans to build 500 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs powered by traceable, renewable energy in the UK and Ireland by 2030, with several sites already under construction. The first hub, at Castlebank in Glasgow, opened last September.

Kevin Welstead, EV sector director at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “The city of Dundee has shown great commitment to installing EV charging infrastructure and we want to support that development by giving drivers and fleet owners easy access to reliable and fast charging facilities.

“The Myrekirk hub represents our gold standard, a design we want to replicate across the country.

"With EV sales growing exponentially they are going to take up a significant proportion of our country’s total electricity demand over the coming years and at SSE we are investing to respond to that need, delivering innovative solutions such as these new hubs in Dundee.”