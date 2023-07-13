Following water testing, a small number of outlets have returned positive tests for legionella in wards 36 and 37 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

No patients are currently affected by this, but they are being transferred to other wards while remedial work is carried out.

Wards 36 and 37 are located in a standalone building away from the main hospital site so there will be no impact on the wider hospital.

Morag Gardner, Deputy Nurse Director Acute at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “I would like to emphasise that the appropriate action has been taken to ensure the best possible patient-centred care continues to be provided.”