While Edinburgh's Festival Fringe hosts hundreds of up-and-coming acts, it also invites some of the biggest names around to take to the stage.
Some of these big stars made their names here years ago while others are coming to pay homage to one of the biggest international comedy festivals in the world.
If you were wondering who some of the big names coming to the festival are, then look no further as we have created a roundup.
Who are the big names coming to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023?
Here are some of the biggest names coming to Fringe 2023 in Edinburgh.
Frankie Boyle: Lap of Shame
Outrageous Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle is back for another show called 'Lap of Shame' in which he will cover everything ranging from re-education camps, robot barracks to coliseums built from old shipping containers.
The set will take place at Assembly Rooms and run from August 3 to 13.
Find out more on the Fringe 2023 website.
Stewart Lee: Basic Lee
For some razor-sharp comedy, stand-up legend Stewart Lee is coming to Edinburgh for multiple shows at The Stand's New Town Theatre between August 11 and August 20.
To find out more about the 70-minute-long show of highlights from his current tour or to book tickets, visit the Fringe 2023 website.
Gary Tank Commander: Gary Talks (Yous Listen)
One of the biggest comedy characters from Scotland is descending on Edinburgh for a brilliant show that is sure to get you laughing.
Garry Tank Commander was a BAFTA-winning Scottish sitcom written by and starring Greg McHugh which ran from 2009 to 2012.
Find out more on the Fringe 2023 website.
The Duncan and Judy Murray Show
Judy Murray and Scot Squad star Chris Forbes (AKA The Other Murray Brother) are starring in a comedy sketch show exploring the relationship between Andy Murray's mother and the third Murray brother.
Duncan Murray is known for his dislike of tennis and unreciprocated love for his mother Judy.
To book your tickets, visit the Fringe 2023 website.
Kaye Adams: How to be 60 Live!
Find out about the Kaye Adams show on the Fringe website.
Loose Women star Kaye Adams is starring in a Fringe show where she talks about her time on national telly and radio all while turning 60.
The show is one hour long and will take place at The Debating Hall.
Shows will also run for a short amount of time from August 9 to August 11.
