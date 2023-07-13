There has been outcry from multiple quarters since the company said it would be stopping 11 night bus routes from July 31 due to low passenger numbers.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland said he understood disappointment at the withdrawal of services but said the move had not been made lightly.

READ MORE: First Bus boss says bar staff could drive the night buses themselves

It has also been prompted by difficulties in recruiting enough drivers and First said night bus drivers would be redeployed to increase day time services.

Mr Cameron said: "We understand people’s disappointment that this service has been withdrawn.

"We tried our hardest to keep it running which is why we absorbed its losses for over a year.

"However, the decision to withdraw the night bus services in Glasgow from July 31 was made following "As it currently exists, the night bus service is not viable.

"We have known for some time that we cannot continue to run this service without support, which is why we have been speaking with key stakeholders over the past six months.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon condemn night bus cancellation

"The fact that our night bus service was expected to discontinue is not new news to many in the city.

"We remain open to exploring alternative solutions in the future working in conjunction with those stakeholders."

A council spokesperson confirmed that discussions with First Bus had taken place and there were expected to be further talks in coming days.

A 12 month period of monitoring passenger numbers showed an average of 4800 per month using the services in total across the 11 routes.

READ MORE: Politicians react to Glasgow night bus bar staff comments

Mr Cameron added: "Today we have met with Glasgow City Council to discuss the city’s night bus services and potential alternative solutions moving forward.

"We carry more than 275 thousand passengers in and around Glasgow every single day and want nothing more than to offer them a safe, reliable way home in the evenings."

The Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that discussions with First Bus have taken place.

"While the council has no powers over regulation of the bus network, we are keen to engage with all partners further, including with First, SPT and the Scottish Government, in coming days."