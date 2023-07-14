Workers at a bar in Scotland’s largest city will be the first in the country to take strike action in 20 years, a union has claimed.
Staff at the 13th Note in Glasgow will stage a 48-hour walkout from Friday until Sunday over what Unite says is a failure of the owners to deal with concerns over pay and health and safety.
Industrial action will coincide with the busy Glasgow Fair public holiday over the weekend.
The workers will then take action every weekend until August 6.
Unite represents 95% of the workers employed at the venue, with 100% of members voting to support strike action.
Talks between the union, the bar’s owners and Acas are due to take place on July 19.
Earlier this month, Unite organiser Bryan Simpson told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland there were “outstanding issues” at the popular vegan eatery including a rodent infestation, outdated equipment and black mould in parts of the venue.
He also claimed that workers were threatened with redundancy notices.
Mr Simpson said: “It’s not common at all for hospitality workers to take strike action.
“Hospitality is the lowest paid and the most precarious industry in the Scottish economy.
“This is the first bar strike in over 20 years in Scotland.”
Nick Troy, a Unite rep at the 13th Note, said: “The owners of 13th Note should be under no illusion that improvements to wages, health and safety, as well as union recognition, are the only way this rift will be sorted.
“This action is a reflection of our determination to ensure fair treatment. The continuation of the strike action beyond this weekend is not inevitable if the concerns and demands of the workforce are resolved.
“Unite remains hopeful that talks at Acas could avert further action.”
