The boss of one of First Bus's transport rivals has said the company is considering running night bus services from the end of the month - but only on selected routes.
Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill's Buses, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that the operator is "very serious" about taking on the services being axed on July 31 by First Glasgow.
Mr Roberts said the company's "first priority is to serve our daytime customers" but that it would definitely run four night routes with the scope for an extra fifth.
READ MORE: Boss of First Bus suggest bar staff could drive buses
He said these would include: Glasgow city centre to the Paisley corridor through Bellahouston and and Cardonald; the Govan corridor out to Drumoyne through Renfrew to Paisley; Easterhouse along Alexandra Parade; and a route out to Pollok and Nitshill.
McGill's had announced earlier in the week that it was looking at the viability of running night bus services following a shock announcement by First Glasgow on Monday that it would end the city's 11 night time routes.
There has been outcry from politicians, night time workers, charities, safety experts and unions about the loss of the service.
First Glasgow said as few as 14 passengers an hour were running on some routes and driver shortages meant drivers would be deployed to enhance day time services.
Mr Roberts told the BBC that footfall had returned to 90% of its pre-pandemic levels on McGill's services but cost bases have risen, in part due to Brexit, and that access to employees has been difficult.
READ MORE: Reaction as First Bus boss tells bar staff to drive buses
But he added: "We feel we can make these work and, if they do, then we would expand the routes."
Duncan Cameron, chief executive of First Bus Scotland, told The Herald earlier this week that the company was willing to be flexible around driver recruitment and suggested that pub staff could be trained as drivers then work a hybrid bar/bus shift.
In response to this Mr Roberts replied: "You really need to be doing [bus driving] as your sole job to be good at it."
He said teams at McGill's are "working hard" to get the permissions needed to go ahead with the new routes and were trying to cut a three month process to one month in order to ensure a "seamless handover" of services at the end of this month.
McGill’s Buses, the UK’s largest independent bus operator, is owned by Scottish billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel