The countdown to The 152nd Open at Royal Troon has begun - with the ticket ballot open for fans to apply for tickets to attend next year before closing on Tuesday July 25.
Practice Days at The 152nd Open will take place from 14-17 July 2024 when the world’s best players begin to fine tune their preparations for the Championship.
Selecting the Practice Day option in the ballot application will not only give fans a better chance of being successful but are a fantastic way to attend the Championship, as fans get closer to the action, have the opportunity to interact with the players, and enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere ahead of the competition.
Here are four reasons The 152nd Open Practice Days are the perfect family day out:
Get up close and personal with the world’s best players
Practice Days offer the perfect chance to watch the world’s best players in action, up close and personal. Players will be getting to grips with Royal Troon's testing course, that begins with a gentle opening through some of the most striking links land to be found at any of the Open venues and concludes with a challenging back nine.
Kids go free
Ticket prices for The 152nd Open have been frozen at current levels and will start at just £25 for an Adult Ticket on Practice Days.
The R&A is fully committed to encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running “Kids go Free” programme.
Half-price youth tickets are available for 16–24 year-olds, making it the perfect day out for a great price. Furthermore, Under-25s with a Youth or Junior ticket stay free of charge at The Open Camping Village.
Spectator village adds more fun
Families can take a break from the course and spend some time at the Spectator Village. With a number of food and beverage options, exciting activities to keep the whole family entertained, and giant TV screens, there is no need to miss any of the golf.
Visitors can even have a golf lesson with a PGA professional at The Open Swingzone, and much more.
During the school holidays
With the Practice Days taking place 14-17 July 2024, it’s the perfect activity to inspire the kids during the school holidays.
The R&A is anticipating a high level of demand from fans and so tickets for The 152nd Open will be allocated by a ballot to ensure that everyone has a fair and equitable chance to secure their place at the famous Ayrshire links from 14-21 July 2024.
With the ticket ballot soon closing on Tuesday, 25 July, fans are encouraged to take the opportunity to register for tickets. The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme.
Fans can sign up to The One Club any time at www.TheOpen.com to enter the ballot. They can also enhance their chance in the ticket ballot by upgrading to The One Club Advantage presented by Mastercard.
