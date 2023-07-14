Dundee-based Thorntons, which is more than 160 years old, said the development of the new office on George Square underlines its growth aspirations in the west of Scotland. The new premises span 7,200 square feet, enough to accommodate more than 60 desks, giving the firm scope to double its current 30-strong headcount in the city.

And it also features bespoke artwork from by Glasgow graffiti artist Bobby McNamara, better known as Rogue One, the creator of several murals around the city.

Thorntons set up a base in a serviced office in Glasgow in 2019 and has enjoyed steady growth in the west of Scotland since, initially coming to the area as it followed the activities of long-standing clients. Speaking exclusively to The Herald earlier this year, managing partner Lesley Larg said that opening a permanent office would be a “real turning point” for the firm as it sought to establish itself in the fabric of the city.

Since revealing plans for the permanent berth, the firm has made several key hires as it looks to build on its growth in the city, with Paul Haniford and Jayne Macfarlane joining as commercial real estate partners. Litigation partner Stephanie Carr, an accredited insolvency specialist, has also come on board.

The hires joined the firm’s experienced team in the city, which includes partner Liam McMonagle, an IP, media and technology specialist, Aimee Gibbons, who specialises in commercial property, Pamela Muir who specialises in insolvency and restructuring and Gurjit Pall, an immigration lawyer.

Thorntons’ chairman Colin Graham said: “We’re extremely proud to introduce our new Glasgow office and we look forward to welcoming clients and contacts, old and new, through our doors.

“Establishing a permanent base is a landmark in the firm’s 166-year history, and I believe it will mark a turning point in our business. It also showcases who we are as a business, incorporating a sustainable design and amazing working and client spaces.

“Initially, we plan to focus on expanding our specialist business law advice to clients operating in the city’s most prominent sectors including commercial real estate, technology, higher education, and housing associations, while also connecting with and supporting businesses across the wider West region. As a full-service firm, we can also support individuals and families and our teams will be accessible to clients who need advice.

“We are very excited by the organic growth opportunities in the marketplace, but we are also targeting lateral hires and hope to build on our successful track record of mergers and acquisitions. Making a positive contribution to the wider Glasgow community will be another key focus in the weeks, months, and years to come.”

Thorntons employs more than 500 people and has 71 partners across 13 Scottish offices, including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The firm said it has invested £400,000 in the Glasgw office, which features an open plan layout and incorporates client meeting areas and flexible space to support collaborative working and wellbeing.

The environmentally friendly design features solar panels and maximises natural light to reduce energy consumption, while sustainable materials have been used where possible, the firm said.

Speaking to The Herald in January, Ms Larg said that the firm’s clients in the city included tech company ThinkAnalytics, Glasgow School of Art, Glasgow Caledonian University, and City of Glasgow College.