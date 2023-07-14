Scottish Enterprise has contributed nearly £1 million towards the establishment of a technology development and support centre by a California company specialising in dental software.
Planet DDS expects to employ 75 people at its new facility in Glasgow, where it is investing a total of £10.4m. The company provides cloud-enabled dental software to more than 10,000 practices in North America, with AI and data management applications designed to allow dental practices to transition to a completely digital approach to operating and delivering their business.
“I am thrilled to be here in Glasgow today to open our new technology centre and formally welcome our new local team members," said Angelina Hendricks, chief technology officer at Planet DDS.
"We chose Glasgow based on the technical expertise of the people as well as the passion for innovation we see in the community. We are excited about expanding our Glasgow team in support of our company’s growth objectives and starting to contribute to the local technology community.”
The move comes just weeks after a key survey revealed that Scotland won a record number of inward investment projects last year with an increase in contrast to a decline for the UK as a whole.
According to accountancy firm EY's annual attractiveness survey, Scotland secured a record 126 inward investment projects n 2022, up from 122 in 2021. The 3.3% increase in the number of projects coming to Scotland compared to a 6.4% decline for the UK and maintained the nation's position as the top UK location for foreign direct investment (FDI) outside London.
The Planet DDS office was secured via a package of support and funding from Scottish Enterprise including a grant of £985,000 as a contribution towards the company’s £10.4m investment in its Scottish operations.
Reuben Aitken, managing director of international operations at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Planet DDS opening its technology development centre in Scotland is testament to the vibrant business environment and tech talent we offer inward investors.
"The company had a choice of three global locations, with Scotland winning due to our skilled workforce, world-class universities and stimulating innovation districts."
